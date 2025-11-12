Fashion Bomb Couple: Olandria Carthen Coordinated with Beau Nicolas Vansteenberghe in a Maroon Bronx and Banco Look with Femme LA Heels

Love Island Season 7 couple Olandria Carthen and Nick Vansteenberghe recently stepped out in coordinated looks that made the duo look like couple goals.

Dubbed “Nicolandria,” by fans and media outlets alike for their undeniable attraction and romance on screen, the couples’s stylish fall inspired shoot with rich auburn colors was one for the books.

Olandria who stole viewers heart with her beauty, brains and charm, opted for a Bronx and Banco burgundy mesh long sleeve bodysuit that she paired with $1,788 burgundy ‘Ellie‘ feather skirt. She kept things monochromatic with Femme LA pumps that were a true match, and accessorized with a Brandon Blackwood clutch bag that was a great accent piece.

Her partner in crime, Nic on the other hand looked like a total stud in a burgundy turtleneck top that he layered with a brown snakeskin trench jacket, and paired with burnt orange trousers. His cognac loafers tied his ensemble together, and between Nic and Olandria, they both looked like they belonged on the runway.

On our Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, one fan wrote,”SOMEBODY GET THESE TWO ON A COVER RN!!!,” while another fan shared, “Every time they pop put they step on necks🔥🔥🔥.”

Only time will tell whether Olandria Carthen and Nick Vansteenberghe will stand the test of times. Their fashionable burgundy-hued looks are the perfect example of holiday inspired looks to standout this upcoming season.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo credit: @thereallnicoleeeeee