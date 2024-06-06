Kim Kardashian and North West were spied twinning in yellow ERL shearling looks for their latest photoshoot.

The designer Eli Russell Linnetz wanted to showcase his love for California in his FW24 collection entitled, “Made in California,” which features a variety of canary yellow shearling pieces worn by the mother and daughter duo.

North West, 10, was the first to break the internet in the iconic ERL look during Memorial weekend when she debuted as ‘Young Simba’ in the Lion King live-to-film concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Sporting a $8,700 yellow California Shearling Coat with the matching hat, and $1,850 Shearling Messenger bag , North looked ahead of her time.

Kim also got in on the fun, and posed in the same exact furry hat and messenger bag as North, but she took it one step further and tied her look with the brand’s $28,000 shearling chaps.

She also showed out and posed in a long yellow shearling coat which may have been exclusively custom made for the ‘Skim’ founder.

Like mother, like daughter, Kim and North looked so fierce in their yellow furry ERL ensembles that felt futuristic, and unprecedented.

With North having two parent’s that are Icons, she’s only bound to have revolutionary ideas and a style of her own. With that being said, we can’t wait to see more of her artistry come life in the most avant-garde way.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction