Whether she’s serving daytime chic or evening elegance, Rihanna is always bringing the hottest contemporary fashion to streets of New York.

The singer turned business mogul was photographed strolling the city in a sporty look. She opted for a graphic Jawara Alleyne tee, that she styled down with metallic puma sweatpants. Her $296 Ottolinger x Puma Mostro sneakers had a hint of lime green and looked effortlessly cool.

Most notably was Rihanna’s eye-popping $1,750 Gucci Ophidia GG Medium tote bag. “Inspired by the summer spirit and beach clubs on the Italian coast, this bag is part of Gucci Lido.”

With a beige and ebony GG Supreme canvas, and brown leather trim, this bag has Gucci’s signature touch with the GG motif and web stripe. We also adore the gold hardware that offers an elevated sophistication.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: