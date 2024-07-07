We hope you all had a wonderful Fourth of July bombers & bombshells!

In honor of Independence Day, Fantasia Barrino performed at the PBS “A Capitol Fourth” concert held on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington DC, and she looked spectacular.

The Grammy winning recording artist took the stage to perform the National anthem in an elegant white Christian Siriano gown, styled by Daniel Hawkins that showed off her statuesque beauty.

Her sleeveless bodycon dress accentuated her curves and had one of the most flattering silhouettes on the ‘Color Purple’ actress. Characterized with a peplum tulle hem, her dress had dimension and drama.

As she sung her heart out with her angelic voice, one couldn’t help but to noticed all her Simon G and NADRI jewels that shone brightly as she held on to her microphone.



To say she was iced out, perhaps would an understatement. She was encrusted with diamonds.

She paired her ensemble with white open-toe ‘Kandee Shoes’ , and rocked a short pompadour pixie haircut. When it came down to her glam, she transformed her look with bronze eyeshadow, feathery lashes, and a chocolate line lip.

Her Fashion Bomb Daily instagram post has already amassed over 20,000 likes within a few hours, with fans raving about her style and performance.

@cdjsmimi2013 commented, “Her stylist is in a league all on their own. Fierce ️‍🔥,” while gingerandastella_beagle_babes shared, “All the females out there should take a page out of her book. Classy, elegant, and sexy without showing her body parts 😍😍😍.”

We thought Fantasia not only owned the stage, but she OWNED this look in such a confident and poised way. It’s always great to see her in the spotlight, with her profound voice and ultra FAB style.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Sonejr

Hair: @derickuscrawford

Make-up @tlcdivo