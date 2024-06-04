Gabonese native and Philanthropist, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue Bridges was spotted hanging out court-side at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Rwanda on Saturday.

Wife to Grammy-winning rapper Ludacis, Eudoxie looked ultra fab in a multicolored Pucci ensemble that included a $1,225 silk button up top, with the matching $245 Iride printed tights.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Picking up on the hints of greens in her colorful outfit, her $2,100 parakeet green Bottega Veneta mini intrecciato leather shoulder bag was the perfect accent piece.

For her shoe candy, Eudoxie opted for powder blue ‘The Attico’ pointed toe pumps that were made in Italy and characterized with a crystal embellished heel.

We thought Eudoxie looked so chic and illuminating in her Pucci ensemble. We loved the progression of color with her accessories, and we thought her look was artful, elevated and well edited.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction