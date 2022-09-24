The Wades have long been lighting up Instagram and the red carpet with their radiating affection, playful family interactions, and ––of course–– their style. For the premiere of the Netflix documentary The Redeem Team, both Dwayne and Gabrielle hit the red carpet in glimmering ensembles.

Working with longtime stylist Jason Bolden, Dwayne was a garden of good style in a floral Gucci suit. Celandine poppies in shimmery yellow fabric decorate the notch lapel jacket and single pleat trousers. Bolden finished the look with a crisp white shirt ––worn with the top buttons undone for a relaxed yet sexy look–– round-toe black boots, and a Cartier watch.

Gabby’s stylist Thomas Christos kept the same energy as Bolden and put the doll in another iconic Italian label. Complementing the shimmer in her beau’s suit, Gabrielle wore a gilded and beaded duster and mini dress by Valentino. The gold theme was kept throughout with golden touches in the makeup ad metallic simple strap sandals.

As usual, the couple shone all night long. Let us know what you think of their latest look!