Dr. Jill Biden Wears Markarian Blue Coat to 2021 President Joe Biden Inauguration
Dr. Biden wore a custom Markarian designed matching coat and dress set made in an ocean blue, wool tweed with a matching silk Markarian face mask to today’s Inauguration.
The coat, with its dark blue velvet collar and cuffs, is worn over a tapered dress with a chiffon bodice and scalloped skirt. The neckline of the dress is hand embellished with Swarovski pearls and crystals in a delicate floral pattern. The same Swarovski crystals adorn the coat and dress, subtly reflecting the light. The color blue was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability.
The look was carefully crafted by a small team in the heart of New York City’s Garment Center and hand finished by O’Neill in her West Village studio. Alexandra is incredibly humbled to be a small part of such a historic moment.
Images: Markarian/Getty