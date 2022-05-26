Happy Thursday, folks!

Today I wanted to pop in and tell you about Parfait, a black owned, female led, artificial intelligence enabled hair company that allows you to order the perfect wig from the comfort of your living room!

I had the awesome chance to try out their products and meet the founders at a fabulous dinner at Oceans restaurant the other day in New York.

With the sentiment that ‘black women deserve nice things,’ the group of enterprising ladies set out to create a tech company that helps solve a pernicious problem: how to find a luxury wig tailored for you. With two MIT graduates and two Wharton alums on their executive board, Parfait is poised for success! I grabbed a picture when them above, and we’re all wearing Parfait hair!

We learned more about the brand and the founders over a delicious dinner! Attendees included Kesha McLeod, Agnes Cammock, Constance White, Umindi Francis, Angela Wilson, and more!

For the occasion, I wore Parfait Hair (of course), and a S by Serena Kayla blazer dress.

I’m headed out to Dallas tonight, then off to the Bahamas for a MUCH needed vacation, lol. I plan to master my Tiki Tok skills while there. Drop suggestions below on what dance I should try first. Oh boy!

Get my dress here, my shades at KimberlyGoldson.com, and my hair at MyParfait.com!

These are all black owned brands you should know and support! Until my next adventure…

Smootches!

Images: Saleen Saleh/Salvatore Demaio