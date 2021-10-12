Celebrities like Jayda Cheaves, Hailey Bieber, and Lala are loving Saint Laurent’s black off-the-shoulder feather look. All three fashionistas have been spotted in the ultra-chic look.

From Saint Laurent’s Spring 2021 RTW collection, the look combines glam and comfort with its ribbed knit material adorned with a sassy feather-trim detail. Not to mention, there are two ways to get the look. While the look is presented as the $1,990 feather-trimmed stretch-knit playsuit in the campaign, the same fit can be achieved with the $1,390 Saint Laurent off-the-shoulder feather top and $590 biker shorts as separates.

Let’s see how Lala, Hailey, and Jayda styled the feathery Saint Laurent look:

Jayda Cheaves wore the $1,990 feather-trimmed stretch-knit playsuit with crystal accessories, adding to the glamour aesthetic of the ensemble. She accessorized with $1,390 Sparkle Mesh sandals and a crystal handbag. She also went with icy jewelry pieces to complete her look.

Hailey Bieber posed in a full Saint Laurent look including the $1,990 feather-trimmed stretch-knit playsuit. She also wore the brand’s $795 Cabachon buckle leather belt and $795 blade metallic cap square toe slingback pumps. Her look was styled by Maeve Reilly.

Lala wore the Saint Laurent look, but she opted for the separate pieces. Styled by Maeve Reilly, she was spied in the $1,390 off-the-shoulder feather top and $590 biker shorts paired with black ankle strap pumps.

Which look is your favorite?

Photo: Daniel Regan / Tomas Herold