The ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ singer Beyoncé stepped out Friday night with her hubby Jay-Z to attend a private event in Hudson Yards, and Queen B showcased her fall flair in a blush pink Elie Saab monochromatic look.

Refusing to break character from her western themed outfits that she’s been donning all season long since releasing ‘Cowboy Carter,’ Bey served fringe realness while Jay gave us ‘HOV from the block’ vibes.

The Elie Saab Cady Fringe Wrap Coat is from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 Prêt-à-Porter Collection, and Yonce’s stylist Shiona Turini paired it back to the matching thigh high boots as worn by the model. Her Dior shades felt retro, and Bey’s fluffy bag was a nice touch to her lavish ensemble.

Contrary to Beyonce’s tonal look, Jay-Z donned streetwear, reminding us of his Brooklyn roots- Bedford–Stuyvesant to be exact.

Now that his 4040 Club is set to reopen in 2025 at a new location in New York, HOV was captured wearing a navy 4040 Club sweatshirt to promote his nightclub. He styled his crewneck with light baggy jeans, and Louis Vuitton X Timberland boots as he strolled out the building.

The Billionaire couple is always looking for ways to expand their brand and we love to see it. From the Marcy Projects to becoming a Billionaire is truly extraordinary, and if anyone has good business acumen, it undoubtedly Jay-Z.

After all in his ‘Story of O.J’ song Jay-Z rapped,

Financial freedom my only hope

F*** livin’ rich and dyin’ broke

I bought some artwork for one million

Two years later, that s***worth two million

Few years later, that s*** worth eight million

I can’t wait to give this s*** to my children

Y’all think it’s bougie, I’m like, it’s fine

But I’m tryin’ to give you a million dollars worth of game for $9.99

We can’t wait to see more of Beyonce and Jay-Z fall inspired looks this upcoming season!

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images