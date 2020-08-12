All of the Fashion From the Real Housewives of New York Season 12 Reunion: Ramona Singer in Yigal Azrouel, Leah McSweeney in Saga NYC, Dorinda Medley in Balmain, and More!
The cast members of Real Housewives of New York recapped their season in “The Big Apple” sticking to an all-black theme for looks, and you know Fashion Bomb Daily is here to give you all the details on the fashions from the reunion.
Let’s get into the looks below:
Ramona Singer wore a black vintage spaghetti strap Yigal Azrouel gown accessorized with Amy Heilberg Jewels, making her look classic and timeless!
Leah McSweeney served a more edgy look rocking a custom see through dress by Saga NYC. It included a custom face mask and long sheer gloves. She wore her hair in a messy ponytail, adding to the effortless look. She completed the look with accessories from London Jewelers.
Keeping with the black and silver theme, Dorinda Medley dazzled in a sleeveless embellished Balmain mini dress.
Sonja Morgan also brought some bling to the scene in a floor length fitted dress by Marc Bouwer. The neckline is embellished with gold and silver crystals and was paired with a black face mask by Milda Bublys. The mask itself was bedazzled with fringe-like dangling crystals.
Which look was your favorite?