J. Press Brings British-Inspired Ivy Style and Debuts Womenswear at New York Fashion Week

There are brands that participate in a trend, and then there are brands that helped create the vocabulary in the first place. At J. Press, Ivy style isn’t a seasonal proposition—it’s the foundation.

JPRESS, Spring 2027, New York City

Founded by Jacobi Press at Yale in 1902, J. Press has spent more than a century shaping the codes of classic American collegiate dressing. Today, under President and Creative Director Jack Carlson, the heritage label is bringing renewed attention to that history while introducing it to a new generation.

JPRESS, Spring 2027, New York City

For its latest New York Fashion Week presentation, J. Press offered a fall wardrobe steeped in prep: navy wool toggle coats, quilted outerwear, tweed, chinos and layers upon layers of knits. Navy, gold, red, brown, pink, plum and gray colored the collection, while mixed plaids, scarves, headbands and leather loafers reinforced its distinctly New England sensibility.

JPRESS, Spring 2027, New York City

“The inspiration is the British roots of American Ivy style,” Carlson exclusively told Fashion Bomb Daily. “The look we consider Ivy style—so much of that came from what Jacobi Press thought guys at Yale should be wearing in 1902, and so much of that was inspired by the UK. We still make a lot of products in England, Scotland and Ireland.”

JPRESS, Spring 2027, New York City

That transatlantic connection remains tangible today. J. Press continues to manufacture core pieces in the United States and Britain, with Scottish knitwear and collaborations with British outerwear makers forming an important part of its offering.

JPRESS, Spring 2027, New York City

But perhaps the biggest news of the season was not what J. Press preserved, but what it brought back: womenswear.

JPRESS, Spring 2027, New York City

The house has introduced its first women’s collection since the 1960s, translating familiar J. Press signatures—including Oxford shirts, Fair Isle and Shaggy Dog sweaters, blazers, tweed jackets and pleated skirts—for women.

Carlson admitted the new category produced some of his favorite moments.

Picking a favorite look, he joked, was like “picking a favorite child,” before adding: “The women’s looks were some of my favorite. The dress and some of the more borrowed-from-the-boys looks for women—those were some of my favorites.”

JPRESS, Spring 2027, New York City

That “borrowed from the boys” attitude was one of the collection’s strongest propositions. The clothes moved easily between masculine and feminine codes, making the return to womenswear feel less like J. Press inventing a new language and more like opening its existing wardrobe to everyone.

JPRESS, Spring 2027, New York City

The Ivy League Continued Off the Runway

The show’s guests understood the assignment, too.

Fashion Bomb Daily captured a street-style scene that could have served as an extension of the collection itself. Striped rugby shirts were tucked into sweeping chinos; navy blazers were worn with faded denim and loafers; ties, sweater vests and Oxford shirts were layered with a studied nonchalance.

Others took Ivy’s familiar codes somewhere more individual. One guest paired a brilliant blue collegiate jacket with voluminous floral shorts, while another transformed an assortment of striped neckties into a playful mini skirt. Varsity cardigans, vintage-inspired ties, rugby stripes and oversized trousers showed just how elastic the preppy vocabulary has become.

The effect was particularly interesting because the current revival of prep has moved beyond a literal recreation of the country-club uniform. Carlson himself has distinguished today’s movement as more “Ivy” than the colorful prep revival of the early 2000s—more academic, grown-up and rooted in traditional menswear.

And that may explain why J. Press feels so relevant at this particular moment.

As fashion rediscovers collegiate dressing, neckties, checks, loafers and traditional tailoring, J. Press doesn’t have to manufacture an archive or invent a heritage story. The archive is the story. Even as other designers reinterpret Ivy codes, Carlson has been explicit about positioning J. Press as a standard-bearer of the original American Ivy look.

What made this showing compelling, however, was the refusal to completely freeze those codes in time. Womenswear, androgynous styling and the individuality displayed by guests outside the runway demonstrated how easily the J. Press vocabulary can be rearranged.

More than 120 years after Jacobi Press began dressing Yale students, the sweaters are still layered, the loafers are still polished and the blazers remain impeccably preppy.

The people wearing them have changed—and that might be precisely what keeps J. Press interesting.

Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: The Real Nicoleeee/Tom Concordia/KesslerStudio @thomasconcordia









