Dolly Parton, Country Music Icon and Rhinestone Style Legend, Dies at 80

Dolly Parton, the legendary singer-songwriter, actress, and philanthropist, has died at age 80. Her family announced her passing on Tuesday, with her nephew Bryan Seaver sharing the news on her behalf in a video posted to her social media. No cause of death was provided, though Parton had spoken openly in recent months about ongoing health challenges.

Parton’s career spanned more than six decades, producing some of the most enduring songs in American music, including “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.” Beyond her music, she built a lasting legacy through Dollywood, her Tennessee theme park, and the Dollywood Foundation, which provided scholarships and educational support to those in need.

Parton’s fashion and style were as iconic as her music. Known for her big blonde hair, rhinestones, and maximalist glamour, she embraced a look she often described as inspired by the “town tramp” she admired growing up, turning what others saw as excess into an unmistakable signature. Her 2023 book, “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones,” chronicled decades of sequins, wigs, and statement heels as deliberate self-expression. She was famous for joking that it takes a lot of money to look this cheap. That fearless, unapologetic glamour influenced generations of style, from country fashion to drag culture to references on high fashion runways.

Parton is survived by her family, friends, and countless fans around the world whose lives she touched through her music, philanthropy, and singular sense of style.