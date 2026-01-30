Brandy in a Black Velvet Crystal-Embellished Balmain Blazer and Beret at the Recording Academy Honors

Brandy attended the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective alongside her daughter, Sy’rai Smith, where she was honored with the Black Music Icon Award.

For the occasion, the singer wore a black velvet blazer by Balmain, detailed with crystal embellishments tracing the lapels and adding dimension to the structured tailoring.

She paired the statement jacket with coordinating black trousers and completed the look with a black cotton beret by Ruslan Baginskiy, featuring crystal accents that echoed the embellishment of the blazer.

The monochromatic ensemble balanced classic menswear-inspired tailoring with refined decorative elements.

Styled by Ashley Sean Thomas, Brandy continues to show that you can be covered and classy!

Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: Getty Images