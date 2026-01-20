Valentino Garavani Dies at 93: The Legendary Designer Who Defined Timeless Elegance

Legendary Italian designer Valentino Garavani has passed away at the age of 93, marking the end of an extraordinary era in fashion.

As the founder of Maison Valentino, Garavani built a fashion house synonymous with precision, romance, and enduring glamour. His meticulous approach to couture, paired with an unmistakable sense of refinement, established Valentino as a global symbol of elegance. Central to his legacy was Valentino Red, a signature hue that became one of the most recognizable colors in fashion history and a defining element of the brand’s visual language.

Throughout his career, Garavani dressed generations of women for life’s most iconic moments, from red carpets to royal occasions. His designs balanced structure with softness, discipline with beauty, and tradition with timeless appeal. In doing so, he reshaped modern notions of femininity and luxury, leaving an indelible imprint on couture and ready-to-wear alike.

While the runway lights may dim, Valentino Garavani’s vision lives on through the house he founded and the countless designers inspired by his unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and grace.

📸: Getty Images