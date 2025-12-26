Jordyn Woods Courtside in Fur with an Hermes Himalayan Birkin and Dsquared2 Stiletto Boots

Basketball games are all about the accessories, and Jordyn Woods delivered a standout courtside moment while celebrating her recent engagement to Karl Townsend.

The model and style star stepped out in a full fur look, leaning into luxe winter glamour for the big night. Elevating the ensemble were statement accessories that immediately caught our eye, starting with a rare Hermès Himalaya Birkin handbag.

Crafted from Niloticus crocodile leather and finished with palladium hardware, the coveted bag is widely regarded as one of the most exclusive handbags in the world.

On her feet, Woods opted for $3,190 Dsquared2 “Skate Moss” stiletto boots in sand beige leather, featuring a dramatic metallic heel blade that brought an edge to the otherwise soft, tonal look.

The architectural footwear added contrast and attitude, proving once again that details make the outfit.

From the plush fur to the high-impact accessories, Jordyn Woods’ courtside style moment was equal parts celebratory and fashion-forward.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: IG/Reproduction