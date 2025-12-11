Lindsay Lohan Is Back! The Icon Wears a Crystal-Fringed Oscar de la Renta Mini Dress for the Holidays

Lindsay Lohan stepped out in a holiday-ready look wearing a crystal-fringed mini dress by Oscar de la Renta. The sleeveless design featured an allover embellished finish with shimmering fringe detailing, creating movement and texture throughout the silhouette.

She paired the dress with sparkling heels by Aquazzura, accessorizing with a bracelet from Kouree and a beaded handbag that complemented the dress’s ornate detailing. The look was completed with sleek glam, aligning with the festive occasion.

Hair was styled by Danielle Priano, while makeup was done by Etienne Ortega, what do you think? Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: IG/Reproduction