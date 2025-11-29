Porsha Williams Debuts New Girlfriend on Thanksgiving Wearing a $128 Naked Wardrobe Leopard Dress



You ask, we answer! @iris__victoria wrote in asking, “Hello! Can you help me with Porsha’s dress? Where did she get it from?” after spotting Porsha Williams on Thanksgiving. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star not only stepped out in a bold holiday look—she also introduced her new girlfriend, making the appearance one of her most talked-about moments of the week.

Her dress, priced at $128 from Naked Wardrobe, features slim straps, a fitted bodice, and a full-length silhouette that showcases the bold animal print. The combination of a sleek cut and statement pattern created a look that was both relaxed and visually striking for the holiday.

Stepping out in the printed maxi for Thanksgiving, Porsha paired ease, confidence, and celebration, marking the day with both a standout outfit and the introduction of an important new relationship in her life.

Between the dress’s accessible price point and its timeless print, it’s no surprise readers wanted the details. Hot! Or Hmm..?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

