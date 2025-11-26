Subtle Sparkle — The Perfect Lab-Grown Diamond Stud Earrings

Sometimes, the quietest details make the boldest statements. The Luxuriant Lab-Grown Diamond SI 0.50 ctw Solitaire Stud Earrings in 18K vermeil rose gold are a testament to understated beauty that never goes unnoticed.

Each stud features 0.50 carat total weight of lab-grown diamonds, delivering radiant brilliance in a soft, romantic setting. The rose gold vermeil finish adds warmth and femininity, harmonizing beautifully with every skin tone. Whether paired with a blazer, an evening gown, or a simple tee, these studs bring refined elegance to every look.

Perfect for the woman who values both responsible craftsmanship and everyday glamour, these earrings prove that conscious luxury can still dazzle.

About Shop LC

Shop LC (Shop Low Cost) is redefining affordable luxury through craftsmanship, transparency, and heart. Offering fine jewelry, accessories, and lifestyle products, the brand’s mission is simple — Delivering Joy.

Beyond exceptional quality and value, Shop LC gives back through its Your Purchase Feeds program — donating a meal to a child in need for every item purchased. To date, over 56 million meals have been provided globally, making every purchase a step toward a better tomorrow.

Shop LC: Where value meets purpose.