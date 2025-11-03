Sydney Sweeney Wore a Silver Christian Cowan X Elias Matso Dress the Variety Power Women Event

Sydney Sweeney embraced her femininity at the 2025 Variety Power Women Event in Beverly Hills on Oct.29.

The Euphoria actress was captured donning a silver Christian Cowan dress that was designed in collaboration with Elias Matso for the brand’s SS ’26 collection.

The event which advocates for female empowerment and honors some of the most influential women in the entertainment industry, was star-studded with attendees like Sweeney leaving their mark on the red carpet.

Her crystal mesh gown sculpted her body with her bust on full display, and her hips accentuated with impeccable draping at the waist. She rocked a short blonde bob that shaped her face, and she kept her glam soft and glamorous, with a blush lip color.

Staying cohesive with her accessories, her diamond drop earrings were the perfect touch and her platinum rings paired beautifully with her silver chrome nails.

While some people thought Sydney Sweeney’s look was too revealing, we love how she wasn’t afraid to partake in the “naked dress” trend that’s all about embracing sheer and transparent garments. Like the old adage says, “if you got it, flaunt it” and Sweeney didn’t disappoint.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Image