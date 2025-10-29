Most Requested: Queen Latifah Wears a Burgundy Velvet Jumpsuit by Max Mara on The Jennifer Hudson Show

You ask, we answer! @monica.d.ware says, “Do you know where @queenlatifah got her jumpsuit from? ❤️”



The multi-talented actress and music icon brought effortless sophistication to The Jennifer Hudson Show, wearing a rich Bordeaux velvet ensemble by Max Mara. Her look featured the $930 Cherry Velvet Bodysuit Shirt paired with $850 Velvet Tuxedo Trousers — a luxurious combination that exuded timeless elegance and polish.

The plush texture of the velvet, paired with the deep jewel tone, gave Queen Latifah’s look a regal finish perfect for fall. Her minimal styling and sleek hair let the fabric’s richness take center stage, proving that sometimes, less truly is more.

📸: The Jennifer Hudson Show / IG