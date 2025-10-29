Kim Kardashian Stuns in a Midnight Blue Christian Dior SS99 by John Galliano Look in New York

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely exquisite while promoting her latest drama series “All’s Fair” on Monday in New York City donning a navy Christian Dior SS99 look by John Galliano that was a standout sensation.

The ‘Skims‘ founder, who has been known to wear some of the hottest archive ensembles, didn’t miss with this one during her appearance at SirusXM’s Town Hall.

Her two piece set which included a navy sheer cardigan, and the matching maxi skirt was crafted from a viscose yarn that consisted of a polyurethane coating to give the surface a ‘wet’ finish look. From her mandarin collar , and traditional frog closures, to her knitted ribbed waistband, we have to admit that this ensemble was so flattering on Kim’s figure.

Kim Kardashian was glowing, and radiating which could be an indicator that she is confident to have passed the California bar exam this time around. Her glam was also pristine with her hair slicked back in a bun, and polished makeup that included a flawless complexion with neural tones, and a soft lip.

Kim Kardashian literally ate and left no crumbs!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images