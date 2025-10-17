Fringe & Star Power: Inside the Ferragamo Spring 2026 Show in Milan With Lori Harvey and Solange Knowles

Lori Harvey Instagram

Creative director Maximilian Davis continued his sharp rebranding of Salvatore Ferragamo with a resonant Spring 2026 collection shown during Milan Fashion Week. Davis delved into the house’s 1920s foundations, tapping the Jazz Age not for flapper clichés but for its spirit of rebellion and cultural shift. The collection, presented at the Portrait Milano hotel, was built on what Vogue reported as Davis’s research into the “Africana” movement, exploring how materials and textiles became symbols of status. This historical lens provided a rich, untapped narrative for a modern luxury audience, positioning the house at the intersection of heritage and contemporary cool.

Davis deployed fringe with calculated precision to create movement and marketable separates. Long, swaying iterations on skirts created kinetic energy, while shorter versions on sleeves and handbags offered a wearable trend entry. This texture was amplified by fluid, high-value fabrics—flowing silks and delicate sheers—that draped the body with a classy, sensual elegance. The color story elevated a palette of browns and golds, rendered chic through shiny materials and punctuated with strategic pops of sun-dried yellow and mediterranean blue.

The show’s front row confirmed the brand’s regained cultural cachet. Attendees included major influencers Lori Harvey in custom fringe & sheer dress, Solange Knowles in leather jacket & skirt, Naomi Watts, Anna Wintour and Christy Turlington. Their presence underscores a significant achievement for Davis: generating buzz and A-list endorsement. This collection signals that Ferragamo is firmly on a compelling new trajectory under his creative direction.

