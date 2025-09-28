Celebs Love: Mariah Carey and Cardi B Both Spotted in Red $2,900 Balmain Knitted Maxi Dress

If anyone knows a thing or two about refined femininity, and tailored silhouettes, it’s Balmain with their incredible bodycon dresses.

“Sugar Sweet” singer Mariah Carey and “Imaginary Playerz” rapper Cardi B were both captured on different occasions rocking the red long sleeveless dress in crocodile knit by the Parisian brand.

Retailing for $2,900, and made from a viscose and polyester fabric, the fitted dress features a crew neckline, with detail paneling throughout. The gold dual zipper on the front of the dress allows versatility so you can showcase a little cleavage, or opt for a sexy slit at the bottom.

The legendary Mariah Carey wore this fiery number during an interview with CBS host Gayle King while talking about her upcoming album “Here For It All.” Let’s just say that since Mariah Carey and Anderson Paak have become a duo, she has been exuding so much joy and happiness and we love to see it. Perhaps he obsessed with her.

She kept things glamorous per usual with a touch of edge by layering her red body hugging dress with a black leather biker cropped jacket with silver hardware. She accessorized with her signature hoop earrings and gold open toe sandals.

Similarly to Mariah, Cardi B who just released her latest album “Am I the Drama?” also opted for gold open toe heels that matched perfectly with her layered bangles. Her silky straight buss down wig paid homage to Law Roach, and her make-up was done to the nines.

The Bronx native who is expecting her fourth child with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs has a pregnancy glow and her newly baby bump is starting to show. We’re looking forward to seeing how Celebrity Stylist Kollin Carter will works his magic the fourth time around.

Mariah Carey and Cardi B both pulled off this look seamlessly, and from the fit of the dress down to the excellent craftsmanship, all we can say is Balmain always delivers.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @cbsmorning/@max.is.magic