Founded by former pro basketball player and global brand executive Jasmine Maietta, Round21 was created to transform sports merchandise into canvases of self-expression. With 20+ years in the industry, Maietta built Round21 to bridge the gap between sport, art, and culture—giving fans more than just gear, but products that tell stories.

For its latest capsule collection, Round21 partnered with actress and producer Marsai Martin, whose creative vision and influence made her the perfect collaborator. The Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Capsule Collection, powered by Shopify, features elevated essentials—versatile, sport-inspired pieces with clean silhouettes, bold graphic details, and premium fabrics that honor the WNBA. Designed to move seamlessly from travel days to game nights, the capsule reflects Martin’s lifestyle: effortless, stylish, and grounded in culture.

As Round21 and Marsai Martin join forces, the capsule becomes more than apparel—it’s a movement rooted in self-expression, inclusivity, and cultural pride. For Maietta, it fulfills her vision of sports products as canvases of identity.

For Martin, it marks a bold new chapter in her journey as a creator and cultural leader. And for the WNBA, it’s a powerful example of how sport, fashion, and community can come together to inspire the next generation.