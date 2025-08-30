Call it a Comeback! Latto, Nicki Minaj, Skai Jackson and More Rock Archive Versace Spring 2010 Heels

The girls are bringing bold footwear back, and nothing says statement shoe quite like the iconic Versace Spring 2010 heels.

With their futuristic color blocking, sculptural shapes, and towering height, these shoes defined a daring era in fashion—and now they’re back on everyone’s radar. Should we be revisiting this era of bold footwear? Let’s take a look at how today’s stars are styling them.

Latto performed at the YFN Lucci & Friends Welcome Home Concert in Versace Spring 2010 Ready-to-Wear boots, pairing them with a sleek strapless LBD, a Hello Kitty keychain on her pink Chanel flap bag, and layered diamond chains. The boots’ hypnotic black-and-white geometric print took center stage against her minimal dress, proving that sometimes the shoes are the outfit.

Nicki Minaj slipped back into her Versace Geometric Heel Satin Sandals, a $1,125 archive style she first debuted in 2011. This time, she kept it chic with a black Chanel LBD and let the shoes do the talking. Back then, she wore them with a leather jacket, fishnets, and platinum blonde bangs. Fashion Bomb Daily actually covered the look over a decade ago—so which era of Nicki do you prefer?

Skai Jackson served denim-on-denim chic, rocking a button-front mini dress with her Versace rainbow platforms. The bold sandals, featuring neon green heels, sky blue platforms, and hot pink accents, were perfectly balanced by her structured mini and sparkly fuchsia mini bag. Her look was youthful but with a nostalgic nod to the early 2010s.

Skai’s friend styled rainbow platforms from the same collectionwith cropped dark denim and a matching jacket, highlighting the versatility of these statement heels. By keeping the palette sleek and neutral, she allowed the multicolored platforms to pop, creating a modern yet retro-inspired vibe.



Jayda Cheaves brought a sultry edge to the archive Versace Spring 2010 lineup, styled by Barberose. She paired the bold orange snake-embossed boots with curve-hugging python pants and a textured fur-trimmed top. A blush quilted Chanel flap bag and oversized tinted shades added a luxe touch, while diamond jewelry elevated the ensemble with modern glamour.

The intricacy of these shoes—the geometric shapes, color play, and exaggerated silhouette—reminds us of a time when footwear pushed boundaries and defined an entire look. With Latto, Nicki, and Skai all breathing new life into these archival Versace designs, the question is clear: should we bring bold footwear back?

Images: Getty/IG/Reproduction