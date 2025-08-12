Ice Spice Posed in a Grey Fanci Club SS26 Dress to the Highest 2 Lowest Premiere in NY

Ice Spice attended the “Highest 2 Lowest” premiere at the Brooklyn Academy of Music Harvey theater last night, and she looked incredible in a Grey ‘Fanci Club‘ SS26 Dress.

Apart of Fanci Clubs “Renaked” collection, Ice Spice strapless mini dress featured a built in corset with underwire cups and a skirt that had panels throughout. The ‘Bronx’ native who is known for her signature bright orange curly hair, opted for long straight strands that enhanced her beauty and added sophistication to her ensemble.

Rather than accessorizing with blinged-out jewelry, Ice Spice kept things simple with stud earrings, and a silver bracelet that complimented her classical French manicure. Her grey and yellow slouchy knee high open toe boots were a fashionable statement, adding modernity to her look.

As someone who is known for mixing contemporary fashion with street wear, it’s great to see Ice Spice’s style evolving with the thanks of celebrity stylist, Timothy Luke. Although the rapper isn’t diverging away from her curve-hugging outfits, her outfits are beginning to look more elevated, coordinated and intentional.

What say you? Hot or Hmm… ?

Photo Credit: Getty Images