Award Winning Producer & Business Mogul, Melody Shari, Hosts Private Screening for New Reality Series, ‘the Childcare Cartel’ Executive Produced by Sherri J. White

Keisha “Starr” Archer, Sydney Jordan, Sherri J. White, Martika Burke, Janaya Burke, and Melody Shari

On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, Childcare Mogul and the Executive Producer of the Childcare Cartel, Sherri J. White, hosted Cartel Code: LIVE, an exclusive, 21+ invitation only networking/sneak peek watch party for the Childcare Cartel, a bold new series that pulls back the curtain behind Atlanta’s elite daycare community. The lavish affair, held at MODEx Studio in Atlanta was moderated by Award Winning Producer, Actress and Business Mogul, Melody Shari.

Evoto

Guests were dressed in their finest pastels and were greeted by lavish, branded Childcare Cartel decor, exuberant drapery, candles, and gorgeous floral arrangements provided by The Bella Xperience. With well over 100+ people in attendance–a powerful group of Atlanta’s elite and beyond came out to network and mingle and to get an a never-before-seen sneak peek ‘behind the curtains’ of the groundbreaking ‘The Childcare Cartel’ docuseries. The entire cast was in attendance–Sherri J. White, Janaya Burke, Keisha “Starr” Archer, Sydney Jordan, Phyllis White, Martika Burke and Laconte Johnson along with celebrity guests such as Award Winning Producer & Business Mogul, Melody Shari, Real Housewives of Atlanta creator/Executive Producer, Princess-Banton Lofters, Restaurateur/Philanthropist, Ebony Austin, In the Black Network CMO, Chanel Nicole Scott, and Childcare Mogul, Sarah Morton among others.

Guests mingled to music and sipped on a delightful selection of sips, bites, and beauty to indulge all their senses. The room was full of love, laughter and joy in anticipation for the high-impact night designed for childcare professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders. Hosted by The Childcare Cartel, creator Sherri J. White, the immersive evening delivered raw insight into the mindset, strategy, and unspoken rules of building a thriving childcare business. Game-changing panel conversations with industry guest speakers, moderated by Melody Shari along with the entire cast of the Childcare Cartel, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

The finale of the event was the exclusive behind the curtain premiere of the Childcare Cartel, which gave select industry tastemakers a sneak peek of what’s to come for the hit new reality show that is sparking major network interest. The Childcare Cartel series explores four charismatic, headstrong businesswomen; Sherri J. White, Janaya Burke, Keisha “Starr” Archer, and Sydney Jordan; childcare moguls and rising hopefuls who are determined to win, as they hustle to build empires; built by babies, budgets and bold decisions, with a goal to dominate the competitive childcare industry, and secure generational wealth.

Sherri J. White & Princess Banton-Lofters

Set in the high-stakes world of Atlanta’s booming daycare business, the one-of-a-kind reality docuseries dived into their professional rivalries, personal relationships, and the drama that comes with juggling ambition, success, and family life. Whether they’re expanding empires, navigating betrayals, or forming powerful alliances, these women won’t stop at nothing to claim the crown as top childcare tycoons. After watching the stellar premiere, guests greeted the entire cast with a standing ovation; excitedly gravitating toward the docuseries, praising it for its mix of ambition, entertainment, and sisterhood, that showcased women in a new positive light, changing the narratives of black women in television, where building a legacy means everything, and only the strong survive.

The show’s matriarch and Executive Producer, Sherri J. White, CEO and Serial Entrepreneur, reveled in the night stating: “My heart is so full seeing everyone’s excitement for the Childcare Cartel,” she said. “As the owner of three daycare centers in the city of Atlanta, it has been my pleasure to create a cultural shift and bring together a group of like-minded women with the vision to emerge in the childcare industry and build a legacy that will disrupt the status quo and inspire generations to come.”

Images: Freddyo