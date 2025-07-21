You Ask, we answer! Eve Posed with her husband in a White Chloe Linen Suit with a $540 Equestrian-print Gucci Scarf

You ask, we answer! @qthephotog says, “Deets on this suit/scarf? Please😍😍

Leave it to Fashion Bomb daily to answer all your fashion inquiries!

Rapper Eve was recently captured looking as chic as can be alongside her husband Maximillion Cooper at the Royal Polo Charity Cup in England. Last month marked their 10-year wedding anniversary, and by the looks of it, they’re still ten toes down.

Speaking of looks, Eve radiated on the polo field in a white linen suit by Chloe that perhaps couldn’t have been more fitting for the occasion. The “Love is Blind” rapper belted her blazer to stitch in her waist, and opted for wedge sandals that were complimentary to her wide leg pants.

Her $540 equestrian print Gucci scarf added a special luxe component to her ensemble that was on brand for the horseback riding festivities. She accessorized with brown aviator shades, and a diamond Bulgari necklace that gave quiet luxury.

Her multimillion dollar hubby, who is a British race car driver, and cofounded Gumball 3000 matched Eve’s aesthetic in a black linen blazer that he paired over a black polo shirt. He styled his white linen trousers with black loafers for a clean and polished finish.

We gotta give it to Eve, who has leveled up over the years from her tough girl image into a woman of class and sophistication. It’s great to see her thriving, and shining in her interracial relationship, and enjoying all her financial reparations. May Eve continue to be an inspiration for the GWORLS!

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction