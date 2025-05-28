Who Wore It Better? Adrien Brody and Nicole Kidman Wore Black Embellished Tom Ford Suits

Adrien Brody and Nicole Kidman were both captured donning black sequined Tom Ford suits by Haider Ackermann on different occasions, and we want to know who you think wore it better

Brody looked handsome and sharp in his Tom Ford embellished suit at the amFAR Gala on May 22 in Antibes, France. He layered his suit over a crisp white shirt, and jazzed up his look with a white bow tie, and black Chelsea boots.

Contrary to Adrien, Nicole Kidman looked glamorous and powerful in her Tom Ford suit on the red carpet at Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 premiere. She stayed true to the integrity of Ackermann’s vision, baring her chest, and accessorizing with black leather gloves and a white gardenia pin.

Ackermann originally debuted the suit during Paris Fashion Week in March 2025 and his collection was fresh, modern, and tailored to perfection. He was appointed to Tom Ford back in Septemer 2024, replacing Peter Hawkins. The Tom Ford brand was acquired by Estée Lauder and Ermenegildo Zegna in April 2023 for a reported 2.8 billion USD. After a year of their acquisition, the new owners decided Hawkins wasn’t an ideal fit, and pivoted to Ackermann who released a noteworthy collection.

If you had to choose between Adrien Brody and Nicole Kidman, who do you think wore this Tom Ford suit best? Vote below!

Photo Credit: Getty Images