Claire’s Life: Celebrating Emma Grede’s Aspire Podcast with Jayda Cheaves, Kandi, Summer Walker, and More!

Emma Grede, the powerhouse entrepreneur behind brands like Good American and SKIMS, has now added another title to her résumé—podcast host. To celebrate the launch of her new podcast, Emma hosted an intimate dinner in Atlanta, bringing together influential women in business to connect, share stories, and build community.

The evening served as a chic and inspiring gathering of female leaders across industries. Guests included moguls like Kandi Burruss and Crystal Renee, comedians B. Simone, Jess Hilarious, and Pretty Vee, and young visionaries like Marsai Martin and Jayda Cheaves.

Pretty Vee

Kandi

Emma Grede, Pretty Vee, Jayda Cheaves, Claire Sulmers

The vibe was luxe yet welcoming, with powerful conversations flowing just as smoothly as the champagne. The decor echoed elegance and strength, with candlelit tables set for deep connection and celebration.

Curated by the Ayers Agency

For the event, I wore a black double-breasted blazer dress by Dolce & Gabbana, pairing it with sheer tights and classic Louboutin pumps. It was my definition of a power look–perfect for an evening celebrating trailblazing women. From fashion to conversation, every detail honored the brilliance of women making waves in their fields.

Emma’s new podcast promises to be an extension of what the night represented: smart, fearless storytelling from the women shaping culture. We left the dinner inspired, motivated, and ready to keep the conversations going—on air and beyond.

Rachie Jackson

Milano di Rouge

Jamaica Sacha and Producer Princess

Caroline and Summer Walker

Crystal Hayslett

Images: Christian Google