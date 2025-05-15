Claire’s Life: Celebrating Emma Grede’s Aspire Podcast with Jayda Cheaves, Kandi, Summer Walker, and More!

Posted by Claire Sulmers
Emma Grede, the powerhouse entrepreneur behind brands like Good American and SKIMS, has now added another title to her résumé—podcast host. To celebrate the launch of her new podcast, Emma hosted an intimate dinner in Atlanta, bringing together influential women in business to connect, share stories, and build community.

Claire Sulmers Claires Life Celebrating Emma Gredes Aspire Podcast With Jayda Cheaves Kandi Summer Walker And More

The evening served as a chic and inspiring gathering of female leaders across industries. Guests included moguls like Kandi Burruss and Crystal Renee, comedians B. Simone, Jess Hilarious, and Pretty Vee, and young visionaries like Marsai Martin and Jayda Cheaves.

10 Claire Sulmers Claires Life Celebrating Emma Gredes Aspire Podcast With Jayda Cheaves Kandi Summer Walker And More
B Simone Claire Sulmers Claires Life Celebrating Emma Gredes Aspire Podcast With Jayda Cheaves Kandi Summer Walker And More
Claire Sulmers Claires Life Celebrating Emma Gredes Aspire Podcast With Jayda Cheaves Kandi Summer Walker And More IMG 2737
Pretty Vee
7 Claire Sulmers Claires Life Celebrating Emma Gredes Aspire Podcast With Jayda Cheaves Kandi Summer Walker And More
Kandi
999 Claire Sulmers Claires Life Celebrating Emma Gredes Aspire Podcast With Jayda Cheaves Kandi Summer Walker And More
Emma Grede, Pretty Vee, Jayda Cheaves, Claire Sulmers

The vibe was luxe yet welcoming, with powerful conversations flowing just as smoothly as the champagne. The decor echoed elegance and strength, with candlelit tables set for deep connection and celebration.

Claires Life Celebrating Emma Gredes Aspire Podcast With Jayda Cheaves Kandi Summer Walker And More IMG 2726
Curated by the Ayers Agency

For the event, I wore a black double-breasted blazer dress by Dolce & Gabbana, pairing it with sheer tights and classic Louboutin pumps. It was my definition of a power look–perfect for an evening celebrating trailblazing women. From fashion to conversation, every detail honored the brilliance of women making waves in their fields.

Claires Life Celebrating Emma Gredes Aspire Podcast With Jayda Cheaves Kandi Summer Walker And More IMG 2751

Emma’s new podcast promises to be an extension of what the night represented: smart, fearless storytelling from the women shaping culture. We left the dinner inspired, motivated, and ready to keep the conversations going—on air and beyond.

Rachie Johnson Claire Sulmers Claires Life Celebrating Emma Gredes Aspire Podcast With Jayda Cheaves Kandi Summer Walker And More
Rachie Jackson
Milano Di Rouge Claire Sulmers Claires Life Celebrating Emma Gredes Aspire Podcast With Jayda Cheaves Kandi Summer Walker And More
Milano di Rouge
Jamaican Sacha Princess Claire Sulmers Claires Life Celebrating Emma Gredes Aspire Podcast With Jayda Cheaves Kandi Summer Walker And More
Jamaica Sacha and Producer Princess
3 Claire Sulmers Claires Life Celebrating Emma Gredes Aspire Podcast With Jayda Cheaves Kandi Summer Walker And More
Caroline and Summer Walker
8 Claire Sulmers Claires Life Celebrating Emma Gredes Aspire Podcast With Jayda Cheaves Kandi Summer Walker And More
Crystal Hayslett
Arian Simone Stephanie Horton Claire Sulmers Claires Life Celebrating Emma Gredes Aspire Podcast With Jayda Cheaves Kandi Summer Walker And More

Images: Christian Google

