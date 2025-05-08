Claire’s Life: Attending The Met Gala 2025 Wearing Black Opal Beauty Haute Heat Eyeshadow, Bleaux Blush Stick, and Champagne Life Lip Gloss

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

I had the absolute pleasure of getting glammed up for my first Met Gala with a flawless beat courtesy of Black Opal Beauty. From start to finish, my entire look was brought to life using their amazing products, designed specifically to enhance and celebrate melanin-rich skin.

777 8 Claires Life Attending The Met Gala 2025 Wearing Black Opal Beauty Claire Sulmers

Latisha Chancey worked her magic, starting with Black Opal’s Haute Heat High Impact Eyeshadows to create a bold smoky eye that made a statement. She added the Very Alluring Lash Mascara in black to give my lashes volume and drama, making my eyes pop just the way I like them for a red carpet moment.

Claire Sulmers Black Opal Beauty Haute Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Claire Sulmers Black Opal Beauty Met Gala
Claire Sulmers Black Opal Beauty Met Gala Champagne Life Lip Gloss

To bring some warmth and glow to my cheeks, she used the Bleaux Blush Stick—just the right touch of color to accentuate my features. We finished everything off with Champagne Life Lip Gloss, which added the perfect glossy shine for a polished, camera-ready look.

Claires Life Attending The Met Gala 2025 Wearing Black Opal Beauty Claire Sulmers

If you loved my glam as much as I did, you can shop the full look now at blackopalbeauty.com.

Thank you to Black Opal for helping me feel confident, radiant, and Met Gala-ready!

777 8 Claires Life Attending The Met Gala 2025 Wearing Black Opal Beauty Claire Sulmers 1

Related Articles