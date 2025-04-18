Marsai Martin Slays in a Maroon Elisabetta Franchi FW25 Look on the Jennifer Hudson Show

Marsai Martin hit up the Jennifer Hudson show this week alongside her G20 costars in a maroon Elisabetta Franchi FW25 ensemble that stole the show.

The 20-year old actress, who exudes so much style and pizzazz, was all smiles in her patent leather corset jacket that had cutouts at the side. Her crimson wide leg trousers hung perfectly at the hip, and matched with satin stilettos. In case you’re wondering, Stylist duo Wayman and Micah are the masterminds behind this ultra chic look.

Of course in true fashion, Marsai walked down the infamous Jennifer Hudson Spirit Tunnel that has become a big phenomenon. Her costar Anthony Anderson was right there by her side, as the pair two-stepped, and shimmied on beat down the hallway.

On our Instagram page, @gi_classic7 wrote, “Marsai is THAT GIRL😍 and she’s just getting started!” @onyinyechinyc also shared, “Let’s not ignore how good Anthony Anderson is looking!”

In addition to Marsai’s incredible ensemble, her glam was exquisite. If you thought things couldn’t get more coordinated, her auburn hair color added cohesion to her monochromatic look. Her make-up was soft, and camera-ready with snatched brows, rose colored cheeks, and a powder lined lip.

Marsai Martin owned this outfit with confidence, and it showed. Her cohesive color palette was intentional and we love how she mixed textures and played with proportions.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction