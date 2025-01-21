Designers Adam Lippes and Oscar de la Renta Face Backlash for Dressing Melania and Ivanka Trump for the Presidential Inauguration

On Martin Luther King Day 2025 , Donald J Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. The irony was not lost on those with any knowledge of American History. Anger, disappointment, and dismay were palpable from Democrats, even those in the fashion community.

Designer Adam Lippes, who dressed Melania Trump for the event, initially turned off the comments on his post about the New First Lady, whose custom Lippes look was topped off by an Eric Javits hat and Manolo Blahnik pumps. After his initial ‘no comments’ policy, the brand opened the floodgates, but immediately deleted any murmurs of negativity.

Such was not the case for Oscar de la Renta, who dressed Ivanka Trump for pre -Inaugration festivities and Vice President Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, for the big day.

@summerbrudd wrote, “Wow you dressed the entire group. Well another brand to avoid,” while @pdxjill typed, “So what, ODLR is the exclusive brand of MAGA republicans now?” @itssanupama wrote, “time to drop off my ODLR dresses at the consignment store!”

“Fashion is non political and non partisan,”wrote Andrea Nunez. Many other commenters understood the motivation of designers who would find it hard not to dress women on such a large world stage. From a a business perspective this would be considered a great opportunity to help propel their brand.

What do you think? Will you still be supporting Adam Lippes and Oscar de la Renta?

Images: Getty