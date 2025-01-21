Bomb Accessories: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Attends the Presidential Inauguration in a Cowrie Shell Judicial Collar And Earrings

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson attended today’s Presidential Inauguration wearing a judicial collar adorned with cowrie shells, a powerful symbol of wealth, protection, and femininity.

These shells also carry deep connections to African heritage, spirituality, and the life-giving energy of the ocean, making her choice both meaningful and significant.

Reader @ewedzesiwo.symbols added, “Cowries have lots of spiritual and literal significance to Africans. When Africans moved from Barter trade, some of them used cowries as a form currency. So it is seen as a sign of wealth. Some Eveawo (Ewes) call it Agaga and Akan Twi call it Sedie. That is why the name of the currency of Ghana is called Ghana Cedi. It is also used in divination. For example Afa divination of Eveawo and Yorubas. It is also a symbol of protection, good luck among other benefits.”

What do you think?

If you want one, you can find them on Etsy.