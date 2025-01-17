Bomb Accessories: Beyonce Debuted a Custom ‘Cowboy Carter’ 8X8 Spiderweb Turquoise and Diamond Grill

From her head, down to her toes, Beyoncé is iced out, and the mega superstar debuted a custom ‘Cowboy Carter’ 8X* spiderweb turquoise and diamond grill created by Gabby Elan Jewelry.

While sticking out her tongue as she fearlessly looked at a snake head-on, her turquoise gemstones glistened in her mouth.

Traditionally, grills have always been gold or platinum, and gained popularity early on in Hip-Hop from rappers like Flavor Flav, and Daddy Kane in the 1980’s.

Now grills have become so mainstream that celebrities like Madonna, Kanye West and A$AP Rocky are able to customize their grills to their liking with specialty shapes, colors and diamonds.

Beyonce’s grill was such a fashion statement that it garnered over 16K likes on Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page. Bey’s grill is also perhaps a symbol of her wealth and status as we’re sure it cost her a nice penny with all the diamonds encrusted.

As Spring and Summer appraoches, Beyonce’s grill is giving us inspiration to start thinking about our own decorative cosmetic dentistry.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?