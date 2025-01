Cardi B performed on New Year’s Eve in Miami and partied it up with Zeus founder Lemuel Plummer and Natalie Nunn wearing a Mimoza Kadriaj dress, Jimmy Choo heels and Jared Lehr Jewelry , styled by Kollin Carter .

The next day, she changed into a custom Jordon Wllis lace mini dress, an Hermes bag, and Christian Louboutin ballerina heels.

Get into this hair!

Hot! What say you?

📸 @freshmadeit #cardibfbd