On the Scene at the Fashion Awards: Tems in Dilara Findikoglu, Chloe Bailey in Atsuko Kudo, Rita Ora in Primark, Chloe Bailey in Ellie Misner & More!

Formerly known as the British Fashion Awards, the 2024 Fashion Awards kicked off at the Royal Albert Hall in London yesterday evening, and celebrities made their way to the UK to be apart of the whole shebang.

Organized by the British Fashion Council, the annual ceremony highlights British and International talent and businesses who have greatly impacted the fashion industry at large. Honorees of the evening included celebs like ASAP Rocky, Issa Rae, Tom Ford, and Gucci.

Many stars stood up to the plate and rose to the occasion on the red carpet. We saw a variety of futuristic ensmbles like Leomie Anderson who served 3-D realness in an Iris Van Herpen architectural dress. In addition to Nicola Coughlan who looked like a modern day sleeping beauty in a black and lavender Gaurav Gupta gown.

The Bailey sisters were also impressive with Chloe embodying a fierce persona in a latex Atsuko Kudo dress, and her younger sister Halle looking majestic in Ellie Misner.

Ahead, see our Top 10 Best Dressed celebs at the Fashion Awards last night below!

Leomie Anderson in Iris Van Herpen

Chloe Bailey in Atsuko Kudo Couture

Rita Ora in Primark

Tems in Dilara Findikoglu

Nicola Coughlan in Gaurav Gupta

Halle Bailey in Ellie Misner

Anok Yai in John Galliano

Julia Fox in Dilara Findikoglu

Jourdan Dunn in Christian Dior

Issa Rae in Roland Mouret

What Say You? Hot! or Hmmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images