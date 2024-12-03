On the Scene at the Fashion Awards: Tems in Dilara Findikoglu, Chloe Bailey in Atsuko Kudo, Rita Ora in Primark, Chloe Bailey in Ellie Misner & More!

Posted by Rashidah Young
Posted on

Formerly known as the British Fashion Awards, the 2024 Fashion Awards kicked off at the Royal Albert Hall in London yesterday evening, and celebrities made their way to the UK to be apart of the whole shebang.

Organized by the British Fashion Council, the annual ceremony highlights British and International talent and businesses who have greatly impacted the fashion industry at large. Honorees of the evening included celebs like ASAP Rocky, Issa Rae, Tom Ford, and Gucci.

Many stars stood up to the plate and rose to the occasion on the red carpet. We saw a variety of futuristic ensmbles like Leomie Anderson who served 3-D realness in an Iris Van Herpen architectural dress. In addition to Nicola Coughlan who looked like a modern day sleeping beauty in a black and lavender Gaurav Gupta gown.

The Bailey sisters were also impressive with Chloe embodying a fierce persona in a latex Atsuko Kudo dress, and her younger sister Halle looking majestic in Ellie Misner.

Ahead, see our Top 10 Best Dressed celebs at the Fashion Awards last night below!

Leomie Anderson in Iris Van Herpen

Fashion Awards 2024 Coverage By Fashion Bomb Daily 10

Chloe Bailey in Atsuko Kudo Couture

Fashion Awards 2024 Coverage By Fashion Bomb Daily 7

Rita Ora in Primark

Fashion Awards 2024 Coverage By Fashion Bomb Daily 32

Tems in Dilara Findikoglu

Fashion Awards 2024 Coverage By Fashion Bomb Daily 5

Nicola Coughlan in Gaurav Gupta

Fashion Awards 2024 Coverage By Fashion Bomb Daily 3

Halle Bailey in Ellie Misner

Fashion Awards 2024 Coverage By Fashion Bomb Daily 8

Anok Yai in John Galliano

Fashion Awards 2024 Coverage By Fashion Bomb Daily

Julia Fox in Dilara Findikoglu

Fashion Awards 2024 Coverage By Fashion Bomb Daily 6

Jourdan Dunn in Christian Dior

Fashion Awards 2024 Coverage By Fashion Bomb Daily 43

Issa Rae in Roland Mouret

Fashion Awards 2024 Coverage By Fashion Bomb Daily 2

What Say You? Hot! or Hmmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Related Articles