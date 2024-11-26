Jennifer Lopez Wore a Navy Blue Patou Set with Leather Larroudé Knee High Boots during Press

Jennifer Lopez is showing us that being in your 50’s is the new 20’s because she looks absolutely incredible, and continues to age like fine wine.

The ‘I’m Real‘ singer posed while doing press in a navy blue Patou set that included a cropped structure jacket that she paired with a pleated stretch-wool twill mini skirt.

Styled by her longtime fashion duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, JLO gave us preppy vibes with touch of sex-appeal.

Her $500 black leather Larroudé knee high boots were handmade in Brazil, and looked rich in texture, and were characterized with a closed pointed toe.

Jenny from the block loves an oversized shades, and she accessorized with brown tined shades that had rhinestone embellishments in the top right hand corner. Her balayage hair created a sun kissed look and added volume and dimension next to her gorgeous face.

What say you? Hot! or Hmmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction