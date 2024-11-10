Cardi B and Friend T Stylez Hit the Knicks Game in a Burgundy Laquan Smith Fall 2024 Jumpsuit and Jean Paul Gaultier

Friends that slay together stay together…!
Cardi B and T Stylez attended a Knicks Game in Fall’s trending burgundy hue, with Cardi in a Laquan Smith Fall 2024 look and T Stylez in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier:
The ladies kept the looks popping with matching bags: Cardi with an Hermes Birkin bag and T rocking a Lady Dior purse:
Check out Cardi’s look on the runway:
Bomb! Both looks are immaculate.
What do you think?
Cardi later grabbed a pic with Jordyn Woods, who wore a Kith look and an Hermes bag:
Which outfit would you wear?
Images: Fresh Made It