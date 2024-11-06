Carrie Bradshaw wore an Archival Vivienne Westwood Look with a Taller Marmo Coat and Aquazzura Heels on the Set of “And Just Like That…”

While on set of HBO’s “And Just Like That…,” Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) stunned in an archival Vivienne Westwood look that included a lavender satin corset top and grey silk voluminous skirt.

She layered her ensemble with a tan Taller Marmo jacket , and opted for crystal embellished open toe sandals to add to the enchantment of her look. Her turquoise studded bag also added a nice contrast to her subdue tones.

Bradshaw’s skin looked absolutely flawless and her curl blonde locks perfectly blew in the wind as she strutted on set. Her purple shadow enhanced her eyes and her glossy lips glistened like her diamond earrings.

We thought this look was so bomb and we love how Bradshaw embodied glamour and elegance.

What say you? Hot! or Hmmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Styled by @mgrmgm and @the_danny_santiago

Hair: @sergenormant

MUA: @elaineoffers