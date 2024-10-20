Currently Trending: Mongolian Fur Coats as Worn by Cardi B & Ice Spice + Get the Look + Win a Fur and Leather Centre Coat From Fashion Bomb Daily Shop!

The weather just dipped a bit, so it’s time to start thinking about fly outerwear! Mongolian fluffy fur coats are currently trending, as spied on Bombshells like Cardi B, Ice Spice, Chloe Bailey, and more!

For the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Cardi B wore a floor sweeping Mongolian Coat in white, while Ice Spice rocked a coat in pink:

Chloe Bailey popped by an event in Paris wearing a Mongolian coat in a berry hue:

The beautiful Emily Ratajowski wore a cropped coat in brown:

And yours truly owns a white midi length topper in white:

Love the look? You can purchase Mongolian coats from The Fur and Leather Centre at FashionBombDailyShop.com!

We’re also hosting a giveaway to one lucky Fashion Bomb reader: One coat of any color or length. We’ll announce rules tomorrow,but get a head start by leaving a comment below.

What do you think?