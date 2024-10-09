Ciara Wore A Black Balenciaga Dress with Black Aminah Jillil Boots Alongside Family at the Steelers Fashion Show

If anyone know’s how to ‘level up,’ it’s without a doubt Ciara who looked sensational at the Pittsburgh Steelers annual fashion show Friday night.

Representing for her beau Russell Wilson, who plays quarterback on the Steelers football team, CiCi had an iced out #3 chain that shone brightly against her black Balenciaga dress.

Ciara’s maxi dress was characterized with a mock neck, and high slit for added pizzaz. Her thigh high boots by Aminah Jallil were the perfect complimentary boots for a standout ensemble.

Jallil who is a black-owned designer originally from Alaska, founded her luxury shoe brand in 2012. Her shoe line has become highly sought after by celebrities and a plethora of retail stores.

Appeasing to look at, her shoes are distributed to over 50 countries, and readily accessible. From thigh high boots to stilettos, and kitten heels, it’s safe to say that Aminah is changing the luxury shoe game with her impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Matching his hunny’s fly, Russel and their children all opted for different variations of black ensembles. The family of six with their newest edition “Amora,” looked happy and like a united front which we always love to see!

What say you? Hot! or Hmmm…?

Photo Credit: @Steelers