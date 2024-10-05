Beyonce Posed for Sir Davis Ad in a Retrofete Fall 2025 Black and Gray Check Coat, Blazer and Skirt

Beyonce has a new whiskey brand called Sir Davis!

For a promotional shoot, Mrs. Carter wore a look straight from Retrofete’s runway show, including their $998 Charlene Coat, $598 Lucina Blazer, and a $278 Francie Skirt, along with #balenciaga pumps .

Check out the runway look below:

I love it. Bomb! Shop #beyoncestyle below!

What do you think?

📸 @mason.poole #beyonce #beyoncefbd #retrofete