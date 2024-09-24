Luis De Javier’s Spring / Summer 2025 Oozes Chic Sensuality in White and Black

Cool kids snaked down the sidewalk outside of the Espace Niemeyer, a former Headquarters of the Communist Party which now moonlights as a futuristic venue with a stark geodesic sphere decorating the lawn. Guests, mostly clad in all black, sauntered into the spaceship-like space, ambling into an inner dome that beamed lights down on the collection amidst glittering chrome tiles. Lithe models sauntered slowly down the runway, most boasting barely there sheer lace bodysuits, dresses and pants that boldly exposed breasts and thongs.

For those more demure and mindful, De Javier offered jackets with pointy shoulders, dresses with billowing sleeves and long trains, and oversized coats that made serious sartorial statements.

De Javier has been named Riccardo Tisci’s protege, and Tisci’s touch could be seen in the horns and pointed shoulders of select garments; similar to the sharktooth, Tisci finds a focal object and sticks to it, weaving it throughout all of his collections to mark his territory.

Judging by the amped and overflowing crowd and the exquisitely executed looks, De Javier is certainly poised for a fashion industry take over. He’s got next. What do you think?

Lengths:

Floor sweeping gowns with ample fishtail trains.

Colors:

Black and White.

Fabrics:

Lace, cotton jersey, feathers, mongolian fur.

Shapes:

Bold shoulders on lithe models, skin clinging silhouettes.

Accessories:

Vertiginous heels, String thongs, fringed hats.