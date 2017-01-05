Gorgeous actress Deepika Padukone brought a little more heat to Mexico City today during a photocall for xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. She has a starring role in the action packed flick, but also dazzled like a star in a $1,019 Prabal Gurung Resort 2017 Graphic Striped Knit Dress.

But, it seems we have a style showdown on our hands as supermodel Karlie Kloss donned the same frock in June of 2016 for the NYC premiere of Serena Williams’s EPIX documentary, Serena.

Tricolor panels in green, black, and white bring bold contrast to this formfitting Prabal Gurung dress. Mixed stitch patterns, a scoop neckline, and unlined, slinky fabric add even more appeal.

Both ladies sported the optional silk chiffon skirt, Deepika choosing green to offset her black Charlotte Olympia sandals and Karlie opting for black with Miu Miu flats adorning her feet. While the colors and fit suit them both, Deepika get s gets my vote this go ’round. Given the dress’s sporty aesthetic, sexy sandals were definitely the right choice. If you feel the need to splurge, you can cop the dress here.

But what say you? Which one of these beauties takes your vote?

Who Wore It Better?: Deepika Padukone vs. Karlie Kloss in Prabal Gurung Resort 2017 Graphic Striped Knit Dress and Silk Chiffon Skirt Deepika Padukone Karlie Kloss The Both Rocked It! Neither Look Great To Me pollcode.com free polls