The Top 5 Looks from the I Heart Radio Awards: Cardi B in Moschino, Hailey Baldwin in Zuhair Murad, Serayah in Tommy Hilfiger, and More!

Loads of celebs littered the red carpet for last night’s I Heart Radio Music Awards (catch the rundown on Instagram), but only a select few skated into our top 5 most ‘liked’ looks!



1. Cardi B in Moschino (27,994 Likes)



Cardi B looked cute as a button in a confectionary Moschino Fall 2018 dress as she accepted an award for Best New Artist. The dress did a lot on its own, so bejeweled burgundy heels were her main accessory. @CharlerYuk wrote, “She looks like a sugarplum fairy!” We agree. Keep winning, Cardi!



2. Hailey Baldwin in Zuhair Murad, (11,240 Likes)



Though Hailey’s looks sometimes fall flat with our readers, this sparkly jumpsuit was a clear winner. The praise was effusive! @nn_7images wrote, “She nailed this. Period!”

3. Serayah in Tommy Hilfiger (8,523 Likes)



Serayah showed off her washboard abs in a logo’ed Tommy Hilfiger outfit. Red lips brought out the tones in her jacket, and slick hair were the perfect exclamation point. @CeeOfficial said, “I love it. Love her. Colors. Dope.” @BraveByrd added, “She looks Great!” Cosign!

4. Draya Michele in Greta Constantine, (6,061 Likes)



Draya Michele showed off her stems in a custom look by Greta Constantine.



5. Iggy Azalea in custom Brian Lichtenberg (4,650 Likes)



Iggy Azalea showed off her hot bod in a custom Brian Lichtenberg gown. Though most comments were less than nice, the likes don’t lie! Over 4,000 of you double hearted the black and silver mesh ensemble.



What did you think?

Those are just a few of the hottest looks from the night. See even more over on Instagram.

What do you think?