Splurge on $450 Burberry Vintage Check Leggings, as Spied on Tammy Rivera and Beyonce

Tammy Rivera stepped out for her birthday in a Burberry top and leggings, along with a fanny pack for her birthday. Beyonce was styled in same $450 Burberry Vintage Check leggings in her Apeshit video:

The leggings feature the house’s iconic check and boast a close fit.

Would you splurge? If so, get yours at Burberry.com.


Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares