Splurge on $450 Burberry Vintage Check Leggings, as Spied on Tammy Rivera and Beyonce

Tammy Rivera stepped out for her birthday in a Burberry top and leggings, along with a fanny pack for her birthday. Beyonce was styled in same $450 Burberry Vintage Check leggings in her Apeshit video:
The leggings feature the house’s iconic check and boast a close fit.
Would you splurge? If so, get yours at Burberry.com.
