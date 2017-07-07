Splurge: Jennifer Lopez’s Kappo Masa Restaurant New York City Christian Louboutin Paloma Two-Tone Leather Spiked Leopard Print Side Handbag

Jennifer Lopez kept it cute for date night with beau Alex Rodriguez at Kappo Masa Restaurant in New York City. The triple threat punctuated her sleek ensemble with a $2,190 Christian Louboutin Paloma Two-Tone Leather Spiked Leopard Print Side Handbag:

Her Italian crafted structured leather tote boasts an edgy spiked leopard-print side, top handles, a removable shoulder strap and protective metal feet.

The brand’s signature fiery red lines the inside.

 

Cute!

Are you up for the splurge? If so, shop it up here!

Thoughts?

Giselle Williams-Thomas

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

