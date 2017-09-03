Would You Splurge? $10,000 YSL Fall 2017 Runway Glitter Crystal Boots Worn by Celine Dion, Blac Chyna, Cardi B, and Rihanna

YSL’s Runway glitter boots are the stuff dreams are made of. The minute they pounded down the runway, the fashion world knew they were the special IT item of the season. When they finally hit stores, we found out just how special they were! They come with a $10,000 price tag.

Preposterous! Some might say. Ridiculous, others might echo. But fashionistas near and wide have been putting shelling out a full 10 Gs for the glittering beauts.

Rihanna was one of the first to wear them, keeping her look simple with ripped jeans, a white tee, and a leather jacket.





Celine Dion also embraced the boots for a sweet street style moment, downplaying the shine of the boots with an all black look and a jacket with a subtle crystal collar detail.



Cardi B slipped on the sizzling footwear with a custom Angel Brinks ensemble for a performance at the MTV VMAs.



Blac Chyna was the latest to wear the boots with a custom look by Dare to be Vintage.



All the women are iconic in their own ways in the fashion and/or entertainment industries. And all those women either have enough influence or enough coins to don this modern day Glass Slipper.



The crazy thing is that fashion lovers will try to justify the price. $10,000 could be a down payment on a house or car, feed the homeless, or sit flourishing in a savings account. But fashion might just push you to splurge for that must have item…that might look dated next season.



What do you think? If you could, would you splurge?